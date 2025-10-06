Nursing student calls new Laptop a “Vital Tool”

NURSING STUDENT SAYS LAPTOP WILL MAKE HIS SCHOOL LIFE EASIER

Over six hundred students of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Division of Technical and Vocational Education (DTVE) and the Division of Nursing Education received brand-new laptop computers.

The laptop distribution is the fifth such donation by the Government to students. Two thousand seven hundred and fifty (2,750) laptops were bought, of which the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) students received over 1000 and the remainder will go to fifth formers. The laptops were procured at USD $1.1 million.

First year Nursing Education student, Jonathan Boyde, said the laptop is the third device that he has received from the Government and the laptop would make his life easier based on the amount of research that “we have to do as nursing students. This would really be a vital tool for me – not just in terms of having space, but the processing speed… specs are really good,” he stated.

Addressing the students, Dr. LaFerne Browne, Lecturer at the DTVE, said the laptop computers will empower students to thrive in a technology-based environment.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, increased access to education is something that the Government is very proud of. Minister Gonsalves told students when they learn a skill, they are doing something Chat-GPT can’t do for them. He added that a capable computer and a wi-fi connection are important for students to function effectively.

“Every graduate has an opportunity to further their study,” the Minister of Finance stated. He referred to the availability of tuition scholarships, noting that avenue is available for anyone wanting to pursue higher education. Minister Gonsalves added that the laptop is the best laptop “we’ve ever purchased,” and urged the students to take care of them. The Minister also noted that the teachers of the Division of Technical and Vocation Education will also receive devices.

Jaheim Timothy, student of the DTVE, thanked the Government for the generous gift of laptops and noted that it represents a significant investment in his education. “I assure you that we are going to take care of them. Strengthen our resolve to work harder to achieve goals,” the student said.