According to a global nutrition report, St. Vincent and the Grenadines hasn’t done much to reach its goal for reducing obesity among its population. About 34.6% of adult women and 19.5% of adult men live with obesity, which isn’t much progress.

A report from the OECS says that SVG is one of the least ready countries to deal with obesity and NCDs.

A third report from the World Obesity Federation, released in 2022, said that six out of ten of the countries in the Americas with the highest estimated prevalence of obesity among women by 2030 are in the Caribbean, with Bermuda at the top of the list with 48% and St. Vincent and the Grenadines at number ten with 42%.

The number of obese women in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is higher than the regional average of 30.7%, but the number of obese men is lower than the regional average of 22.8%.

At the same time, about 13.6% of adult women and 10.7% of adult men are thought to have diabetes.

There aren’t enough prevalence data to show how many children under 5 are overweight, and there aren’t enough data to show if St. Vincent and the Grenadines is on track to stop this number from going up.

Based on the numbers, between 27,000 and 30,000 people in SVG are either obese or live with obesity.

Unhealthy diets full of highly processed, unhealthy foods that are high in sugars, fats, and sodium are a major cause of overweight, obesity, and NCDs.