Ministers of Tourism to Hold Crucial Discussions in SVG

SAINT VINCENT HOST 8TH OECS COUNCIL OF MINISTERS MEETING

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, through the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture, is set to host the 8th OECS Council of Ministers: Tourism Meeting on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Beachcombers Hotel. The meeting will be held under the Chairmanship of Senator the Honourable Adrian Thomas, Minister of Tourism, Creative Economy, and Culture of Grenada.

This high-level gathering will bring together Ministers of Tourism from across the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to discuss critical issues, strategies, and collaborative initiatives to strengthen the region’s tourism sector. The meeting will focus on advancing sustainable tourism, enhancing regional marketing efforts, and fostering resilience within the industry.

As Saint Vincent and the Grenadines prepares to host this important event, Honourable Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture, expressed his enthusiasm and commitment to facilitating productive discussions.

“We are honoured to welcome our fellow OECS Ministers of Tourism to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for this pivotal meeting. This forum provides a crucial platform for us to engage in meaningful dialogue, share best practices, and chart a collective path for the sustainable growth of tourism in our region. As small island developing states, our unity and strategic collaboration are essential to navigating the evolving tourism landscape and maximising the benefits for our people,” said Minister James.

The 8th OECS Council of Ministers: Tourism Meeting will feature key presentations, policy discussions, and the exploration of innovative approaches to regional tourism development. It aligns with the broader mission of the OECS to strengthen economic integration and cooperation among Member States.

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture remains committed to ensuring a successful and impactful meeting, fostering regional partnerships, and positioning the OECS as a competitive and sustainable tourism destination.