As the nation prepares to welcome high-level delegates for the upcoming Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) meetings, the Civil Aviation Department announces the implementation of temporary No Drone Zones in key areas to ensure the safety and security of the proceedings.

The following zones are designated as No Drone Zones during the specified dates:

Sandals Resort, Buccament Bay

A two (2) nautical mile radius around the Sandals Resort will be restricted to all drone operations from June 15th to June 19th, 2025.

Parliament Building, Calliaqua

A two (2) nautical mile radius around the Parliament Building will be restricted to drone operations on June 17th, 2025.

Drone operators are strictly advised to refrain from flying within these designated zones during the periods stated.

These restrictions are in place to maintain public safety, and to ensure the secure hosting of visiting dignitaries.

The Civil Aviation Department further reminds the public that drone operations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines require official permits.

Additionally, drones must not be flown near airports or within aircraft approach and departure paths, as these actions pose serious safety risks and may result in legal consequences.