Police Training School to Undergo Major Renovation

Old Montrose Police Station set to be refurbished

In an effort to facilitate the refurbishment of the Old Montrose Police Station, the Police Training School and its canteen will be moved to the former Richmond Gabriel University facility in Belair while the Special Services Unit (SSU) will be relocated to the building that formerly housed the HIV/AIDS Secretariat in Old Montrose.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves told parliament today, Monday April 28th, 2025, that the Police Training School and its canteen are expected to be relocated by next month while the SSU’s move is anticipated by the end of July.

Gonsalves, in providing a detailed update to Parliament regarding the ongoing efforts to repair and renovate the facilities, noted that nearly two years ago, during preparations to host the regional security exercise “Tradewinds,” the United States authorities indicated their willingness to fund major repairs to these police facilities but later withdrew the offer.

He said Government sought alternative funding through the Saudi Fund for Development, and this was reflected in the national budget, and Government is currently working through the procedural requirements necessary to access and utilize the funds.

Gonsalves noted that in the meantime, cosmetic repairs are being carried out to ensure basic functionality of the facilities and barring unforeseen delays, the full renovation on the Old Montrose Police Station is expected to commence after relocations are carried out.