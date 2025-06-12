BRAGSA Carnival Road Cleaning Programme Kicks Off

The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has officially kicked off its 8-day Carnival Road Cleaning Programme, which commenced Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

The initiative is being executed at an estimated cost of EC$1 million that will engage approximately 1,853 individuals, including jobbers and truckers.

The cleaning programme will focus on specific areas across the island, with a strategic emphasis on:

• The main road from Argyle to Buccament

• Roads leading to tourism and recreational sites

• Other priority locations where visibility is significantly reduced due to overgrown vegetation

The objective of the programme is to enhance road safety and aesthetics ahead of the Vincy Mas celebrations, ensuring a cleaner and safer environment for residents and visitors alike.

BRAGSA is therefore appealing to all motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution when travelling during this period, as crews will be actively working along roadways throughout the country.