SVG Opposition calls for island wide protests

As the debate over a controversial retroactive constitutional amendment intensifies, Opposition leaders are issuing a clarion call for public mobilization, urging citizens, trade unions, and religious groups to take a stand to protect the nation’s democracy.

Warning that the country could face serious consequences if the New Democratic Party (NDP) successfully passes the amendment to protect its members’ eligibility, the Opposition leader Ralph Gonsalves stated bluntly, “Unless the amendments are withdrawn, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will descend into political chaos and ruination caused by the NDP”.

He passionately urged citizens across all sectors of society to rise up against the bills, declaring, “I want you to be mobilized in the villages, in the towns. I want you to be mobilized in the schools, in the hospitals, in the police stations, the fire brigade. I want you to be mobilized in the public. service. I want you be to be mobilized in the agricultural fields”.

The call to action extends beyond grassroots protesting. Leaders are also urging formal institutions to step in. “I want to hear from the Christian council. I want to hear from the bar association. I want to hear from the trade unions, the business community, civil society,” the leader stated, demanding a “broadbase front against this malignant constitutional amendment”.

Furthermore, there are direct appeals to the Governor General to intervene and prevent the bills from becoming law. “I’m calling on the governor general to intervene to stop this madness instituted by the NDP. He must indicate to the public that he would not give ascent to a bill to these bills if they are passed,” the leader stated.

Citizens appear ready to heed the call. One impassioned caller on the broadcast declared, “When you ready to ask you to take the street, comrades, let us come out in our numbers. Let us do it peacefully because this is not right… We’re not going to lay down dead”.