St Vincent Opposition Disappointed by Court Ruling

The NDP Responds to Court of Appeal Ruling in COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Case

The St Vincent Opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) is extremely disappointed with the February 12th ruling by the Court of Appeal which overturned the High Court decision and upheld the government’s position on the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. This is a sad outcome for the hardworking public servants, teachers, nurses, doctors and police officers of St. Vincent and the Grenadines who lost their jobs because of the government’s vaccine mandate. Today is not the time for the government to gloat; it is a solemn day. Lives and livelihoods have been irreparably damaged by the government’s vaccine mandate policy. However, as the Court of Appeal has ruled in the government’s favour, the policy continues.

The NDP believes that every worker deserves the right to choose what is best for their health without losing their job. We stand in solidarity with those who have been affected by this mandate and will continue to advocate for their interests. Time and again, the government was given the opportunity to do the right thing but failed to do so. Notwithstanding the Court’s ruling, we call on Prime Minister Gonsalves and his government to end the hardship of the affected workers by reinstating them immediately with full benefits.

Further, we wish to reiterate our Party’s commitment that an NDP government would reinstate all affected workers with all benefits intact. We are committed to creating a fair and just workplace for everyone.

Together we can build a brighter future for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.