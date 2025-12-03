St Vincent Opposition Leader Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has confirmed he will travel to Castries, Saint Lucia, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre on Friday, December 5, demonstrating continued solidarity between Caribbean labour parties.

In a social media post, Gonsalves warmly congratulated Pierre and the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) on their recent electoral victory, writing, “Labour stays together.”

He revealed that he spoke directly with Pierre, who extended a personal invitation to the ceremony, which Gonsalves promptly accepted.

The announcement comes at a poignant moment for Gonsalves, who recently experienced a significant political transition in his own country.

The November 27 general elections in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines saw his Unity Labour Party (ULP) reduced to a single parliamentary seat, effectively concluding his long-standing leadership.

In contrast, Pierre’s SLP secured a decisive mandate in Saint Lucia election.