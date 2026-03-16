Opposition leader says NDP budget crushing workers

According to Opposition Leader Ralph Gonsalves, the NDP budget has had a significant negative impact on local workers, primarily through austerity measures, wage reductions, and job losses.

Gonsalves on Monday spoke to the specific impacts.

Agricultural Wage Cuts: The budget for wages under the Ministry of Agriculture’s research and development sector was reportedly reduced by approximately $1 million compared to the previous year. Gonsalves suggests this reduction means the government will either have to fire one-quarter of those workers or move them to a “two weeks on, two weeks off” schedule, effectively cutting their salaries in half.

Loss of Supplemental Income for Nurses: Gonsalves state that the NDP did not carry over a 5% non-taxable supplemental income for nurses that had been established by the previous administration. While the government and some union leadership defended this, he argues it leaves nurses worse off even after considering other budget adjustments.

General Unemployment and Layoffs: Gonsalves said there are reports of people getting laid off and fired across the country as economic activity has slowed. He notes that “no hiring” is currently taking place and describes the current period as the “roughest time” for workers in several years.

Reduced Housing Support: He said the housing budget was cut by more than half, which has stalled ongoing housing programs. This not only affects those needing homes but also reduces work for local suppliers and contractors involved in the “ongoing housing program”.

Austerity in a Time of Rising Costs: Gonsalves said these budget cuts and job losses are occurring while workers face rising prices for food and energy. He mention that the “economic and social pressure” on workers is intense, as they struggle to pay for basic needs like electricity and groceries while their incomes are being squeezed.

Public Service Pressures: The Opposition leader mentioned that some workers, such as police officers, are facing increased pressure due to a lack of resources, such as functional vehicles, which complicates their ability to respond to complaints.

Overall, Gonsalves characterise the NDP’s fiscal approach as “managing and dispensing scarcity” rather than promoting growth, leading to a decline in the standard of living for many local workers.