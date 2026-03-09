Opposition Leader Warns Against US Deportee Deal

Govt trading Cuban doctors for vagabonds of all sorts

Opposition Leader Ralph Gonsalves on Monday spoke to the highly controversial proposal by the United States government to accept refugees and deportees from third countries. He highlighted significant concerns regarding the nature of the arrangement, potential security risks, and the underlying political motivations.

According to Gonsalves, the current administration has suggested that St. Vincent and the Grenadines would serve as a “place of transit” for these individuals. However, he argues that this description is misleading, as the arrangement could result in people staying in the country long-term if they are granted refugee status or while their applications are pending.

Gonsalves questioned who would be responsible for the cost and logistics of repatriating individuals if the United States ultimately denies their refugee status.

He said one OECS country reportedly agreed to take 28 people per year, and speculated that St. Vincent might be expected to accept even higher numbers, perhaps between 30 and 50 people annually.

The proposal received sharp criticism from Gonsalves regarding its potential impact on the local community, stating that there are deep-seated anxieties that the group may include “criminal elements” who are more sophisticated than local criminals, which could worsen the national crime problem.

He characterized these individuals as “the dregs” that the U.S. does not want, warning of the “havoc” they could cause regarding social integration and crime.

Gonsalves contrasted the acceptance of these individuals with the removal of Cuban doctors, arguing that the government is trading essential medical personnel for “vagabonds of all sorts”.

The Opposition leader suggested that the government’s willingness to accept these refugees is a strategic maneuver to appease the U.S. administration and said that the government hopes to “get a pass” from Donald Trump to continue the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program, the practice of selling passports which is under international pressure.

Gonsalves strongly opposes this, arguing that selling citizenship is “wrong in principle” and devalues the Vincentian passport, potentially leading to the loss of visa-free travel to the UK and Europe.

There appears to be a sense of widespread domestic opposition to the plan as callers to Gonsalves’ radio program suggested that the “overriding majority” of reasonable Vincentians are opposed to the proposal.

Gonsalves warned that the government would face “tremendous resistance” and significant protests from the public if it attempted to move forward with the plan.