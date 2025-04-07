SVG Opposition Party Backs Cannabis Legalization

The Opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is considering the legalization of marijuana (cannabis) if they win the upcoming 2025 election.

In 2018, the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines decriminalized cannabis for medical purposes and research. In January 2022, the country made history as the first in the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to export medicinal cannabis to Europe.

Godwin Friday, the Leader of the Opposition, expressed his support for the legalization of cannabis during a recent event in North Leeward.

“I am not afraid to say that I am in favor of the legalization of marijuana in this country,” Friday stated. “We can develop this industry to create wealth and opportunities for our people.”

He emphasized that the CARICOM Commission had recommended the legalization of cannabis. “We are working to see how we can implement this now and in the future. There is significant potential in this area,” he added.

Additionally, Kishore Shallow, the Opposition candidate for North Leeward, outlined plans for his constituency that include the establishment of a cannabis industry.