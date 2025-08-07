The St Vincent Opposition party withheld support for the allocation of $41 million to aid Southern Grenadines residents recovering from Hurricane Beryl. This allocation was part of a supplementary bill totalling $98.6 million.

Opposition Leader Dr Godwin Friday criticized the supplementary estimates, stating, “The supplementary estimates, as presented, suffer from a fundamental flaw.”

He added, “I lack confidence in this government, particularly in these waning months of its term, to utilize these funds effectively and for the benefit of the intended recipients. Therefore, the Opposition cannot support this measure.”

Friday clarified their initial support for the supplementary estimates in July 2024, following the extensive devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl, acknowledging the potential need for additional funding.

“The issue lies not solely with the amount allocated but with its disbursement,” Friday stated. “We are inundated with complaints and evidence suggesting that individuals are not receiving the necessary assistance. Homes remain unrepaired, and constituents are forced to deplete their savings or seek aid from friends and relatives to rebuild their lives. This stands in stark contrast to the allocation of over $136.4 million in supplementary estimates last July, ostensibly to address the needs of those affected by Beryl, which the government was entrusted to do.”

The Opposition Leader highlighted the significant contributions from private donors, suggesting that without such aid, the situation for residents of the Southern Grenadines would be considerably more dire.

“A full year has elapsed, yet the government has failed to meet the urgent needs of some of the most severely affected individuals. Despite claims of transparency and allocation based on need, I have concrete evidence that political affiliation dictates prioritization.”

“Therefore, I cannot trust this administration to ensure that the funds allocated now will be used as intended and reach those who have suffered for the past year.”

Friday expressed concern that the funds would be mismanaged between now and the end of the year.