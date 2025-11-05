A poll, commissioned by Geostrategy.com which was setup by George Cottrell a convicted fraudster, suggests the NDP holds a narrow lead of 40% to the ULP’s 38%, with a substantial 22% of voters still undecided.

Cottrell was sentenced to eight months in prison in the US in March 2017 after being found guilty of wire fraud.

The survey conducted among 800 voters in the ten days preceding November 5th, indicates a potential seat distribution of 9-6 in favor of the NDP.

However, the credibility of the poll has been called into question due to several significant concerns. (see below)

Southern Grenadines — an area traditionally favorable to the government — is showing movement toward the NDP.

South Leeward — which the NDP narrowly held in 2020 — appears competitive once again, with the latest polling showing the opposition maintaining a slight edge.

The Geostrategy poll uncovered a critical insight into voter priorities, with a staggering 44% of respondents citing cost of living as their primary concern.

This significantly overshadows other pressing issues, with unemployment at 18% and crime at 16% receiving considerably less attention, according to the poll.

The poll says Ralph Gonsalves faces challenging approval ratings, with only 32% supporting his job performance, while 42% express disapproval and 26% remain undecided.

His challenger, Godwin Friday, shows a marginally better standing, with 37% approving his performance and 40% disapproving.

Perhaps most concerning is the poll’s revelation about voter participation. Just 62% of voters are certain they will cast their ballot, with 20% expressing uncertainty and 18% planning to abstain – a potential sign of voter fatigue or disillusionment.