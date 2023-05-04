With approximately two years until the next general elections in St. Vincent, the opposition NDP has begun a series of campaigns to create momentum for 2025.

The party will stage an open-air meeting on the Sion Hill block on Friday, with the main speaker being East Kingstown MP Fitz Bramble.

On Saturday, May 13th, the party will move into top gear at Seaview Gardens in the north-eastern town of Georgetown.

The rally in Georgetown will feature speakers like as the NDP’s North Windward caretaker, Shevern John, and the party’s leader, Dr. Godwin Friday, among others.

Local and regional entertainers will also perform, including Farmer Nappy and Jamaica’s Jah Vinci.

In the 2020 general election, the NDP won six of the 15 seats.