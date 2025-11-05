Security for Opposition leader in 2025 election COC

Political parties in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have taken a significant step towards ensuring peaceful and transparent elections by signing a comprehensive code of conduct for the 2025 electoral process.

Representatives from the New Democratic Party (NDP) and the Unity Labour Party (ULP) signed the pivotal document on Tuesday, introducing a provision for security protection of the Opposition leader – a move signaling a commitment to political stability and mutual respect.

Key Objectives of the Code of Conduct

The signed agreement aims to:

• Guarantee constitutionally scheduled, free, and fair elections

• Protect voters’ rights to cast ballots without intimidation

• Promote tolerance of diverse political perspectives

• Ensure active citizen participation in the democratic process

• Prevent electoral violence and fear-based political manipulation

Meanwhile, the National Monitoring and Consultative Mechanism (NMCM) reported no incidents of political violence. Local law enforcement has also issued a public call for peace and tolerance.