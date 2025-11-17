Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says the new financiers behind the opposition New Democratic Party are financial backers of the Trinidad’s UNC party and developers in the Southern Grenadines.

In a recent public statement, Gonsalves says the NDP backers are seeking “sweetheart deals” involving prime real estate in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

He specifically highlighted two key properties of interest: the old port area in Kingstown, where a modern cruise ship pier is planned, and the 175-acre land surrounding the former E.T. Joshua Airport.

Gonsalves suggested that Trinidad’s UNC financiers are motivated by the struggling economic conditions in the twin-island state, seeking potential investment opportunities in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which he noted has been the Caribbean’s second-fastest growing economy after Guyana over the past five years.

Regarding developers in the Northern Canouan, Gonsalves said he had written a letter on October 24th requesting they vacate land leased to them for 99 years. He criticized their lack of development and minimal contributions to local employment and government revenues since 2017.

Gonsalves also raised concerns about a recent, undisclosed meeting between NDP leader Godwin Friday and these developers. He claimed Friday was transported to a Mandarin Resort in North Canouan and engaged in a two-hour discussion, after which no public report was made.

“Friday wants to sell the soul of our patrimony,” Gonsalves stated emphatically, positioning the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) as protectors of national resources and strategic development.

Gonsalves said these are critical information for voters to consider.