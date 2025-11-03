NDP promises $500 baby bonus, VAT free days

NDP Unveils Bold Election Promises to Uplift Vincentian Families

Ahead of the November 27th General Election, the New Democratic Party (NDP) has rolled out a package of promises aimed at providing tangible economic relief and support for St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ citizens.

The party’s most eye-catching proposal includes two VAT-free shopping days designed to ease financial pressure on Vincentian families.

The first, scheduled for the first Monday in August, will help parents prepare for the school year, while the December date offers relief during the crucial Christmas shopping period.

A standout promise targets long-serving public servants, offering a one-time 50 percent concession on vehicle duties for those with 10 or more years of service.

The party is also showing support for the creative sector by proposing duty-free concessions on film and digital equipment up to $20,000.

Perhaps the most compassionate pledge involves a $500 bonus for mothers upon childbirth and an ambitious plan to extend maternity leave from three to six months.

The package touches on education, economic relief, professional support, and family welfare, potentially appealing to a broad spectrum of voters.

As the election approaches, these proposals are likely to spark significant discussion about economic policy and social support in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The NDP appears to be positioning itself as a party focused on practical solutions and direct support for citizens, setting the stage for an engaging electoral contest.