Opposition warns bill could hand power to wealthy CBI purchasers

A controversial bill to retroactively amend the constitution of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is drawing sharp warnings regarding its long-term impact on the nation’s security, economy, and international standing.

During a highly publicized press conference, the parliamentary opposition detailed how the government’s attempt to exclude all 55 Commonwealth nations from the constitutional definition of a “foreign power” could open a dangerous loophole.

The opposition leader cautioned that this amendment would allow individuals who purchase a passport through Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programs to legally run for parliament. This raises the hypothetical national security threat of wealthy foreigners with no historical ties to the nation utilizing their resources to gain political power and serve external agendas.

Furthermore, the opposition emphasized that the government’s apparent willingness to usurp the judiciary and act arbitrarily could have devastating economic consequences.

“Nobody wants to come and invest in a country where the government acts in this arbitrary manner and acts in a manner where it is usurping the powers of the court,” the opposition leader stated, warning that legal uncertainty ultimately leads to lost jobs and economic hardship for ordinary citizens.

In an effort to escalate the issue globally, the opposition has dispatched letters outlining the crisis to key international bodies, including the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, the Organization of American States (OAS), and the Heads of Government of CARICOM.

The opposition says the government’s actions violate the CARICOM Charter of Civil Society and risk permanently damaging the nation’s reputation for upholding the rule of law.