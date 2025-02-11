Victory for Orcas: Barrouallie Whalers Turn To Tuna Fishing

Barrouallie Whalers to stop the Hunt of Orcas in Exchange for tuna fishing

Barrouallie Whalers Set Example for Caribbean

For the past ten years the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund has been calling for a gradual shift towards whale watching, and working hard in the whaling community of Barrouallie to create alternative livelihoods towards this goal. It was with great humility that in December 2024 they received a letter from the Chief Whaler of Barrouallie, Mr. Samuel Hazelwood stating that, sensitive to the growing concern over the past 10 plus years to the killing of the Orcas (also known as Killer Whales), the whalers of Barrouallie have decided to stop the hunt of the Killer Whale.

They presented a request to the SVGEF to fund two Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs), which would facilitate the catching of tuna, in exchange for the cessation of the killer whale hunt. The Chief Fisheries Officer facilitated a meeting at the Fisheries Division to discuss ending the hunt. On January 16th, 2025, at that meeting, an agreement was signed between the four whalers, Barrouallie and Louise Mitchell, on behalf of the SVGEF, to end the killer whale hunt in exchange for investment in two FADs.

There are no nets being used, and the FADs are being built in Barrouallie with help from our partners at the Blue Marine Foundation. They will be placed off the leeward coast of St. Vincent. The whaling companies have stuck to the agreement, even though no laws have been passed yet. Since the agreement, orcas have been able to pass through the waters of St. Vincent and the Grenadines safely, as confirmed by whalers who have seen groups of orcas in recent weeks.

Over the years, the SVGEF, and before it, the SVG National Trust, was involved in many initiatives to expose whalers and persons from whaling communities to the lucrative business of whale watching worldwide. Investments were made in sending persons from whaling communities to view whale and dolphin watching in Boston, USA, Patagonia, Argentina, and even Australia. The SVGEF has had support over the years from Carolina Cassani of Fundacion Cethus, an NGO out of Argentina, which has conducted training sessions over the years on sustainable whale watching and the importance of it being conducted in a regulated manner that does not impact whale habitats and socialization patterns. The SVGEF also supported the whale-watching business “Alex Tours”, run by Kirk Grant of Bottle and Glass, Barrouallie.

Commenting on the decision of the Barrouallie whalers, Louise Mitchell commented “I want to congratulate the whalers of Barrouallie, in particular Mr. Samuel Hazelwood for being out front on this initiative. It is not easy to spearhead change, but there are times when change is the right thing to do for your community, for your country and for the preservation of the planet. Whales are known to be the greatest sequesters of carbon,, and their conservation helps to stop the warming of the planet, which is putting our very existence on earth at risk.”

Mr Hazelwood shared his view, stating, “We will desist from catching the killer whales. We realize this is an issue Caribbean-wide and even worldwide; although we make a good bit of money from the killer whales, there are times when we do have to come to a compromise so that other people can feel a bit at ease in relation to how we are fishing”.

The SVGEF will continue to be at the forefront of discussion in the conservation of cetaceans as we develop our relationship with the whaling and fisherfolk communities at large among our various projects. But now one thing is for certain, that through this agreement, the SVGEF and the Whalers of Barrouallie can say that Orcas are safe in Vincentian waters.