SVGFF reaffirms equal rights for women in football

Our Goal….Her Equal Rights Seminar

The “Our Goal…Her Equal Rights” seminar was successfully hosted on Wednesday, September 17th, 2025, at the Methodist Church Hall. Organized by Ms. Candy Fraser, Marketing and PR Manager at the SVGFF, the seminar coincided with the ongoing WIFA Women’s Tournament, further amplifying its impact.

The seminar was a resounding success, uniting leaders, athletes, and advocates under one theme: “Our Goal…Her Equal Rights” is not just a slogan but a pledge to create a more equitable and inclusive future in football. National female players from Dominica, St. Lucia, Barbados, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines attended, reflecting regional solidarity and the collective determination to advance women in the sport.

The event featured a series of thought-provoking presentations. Dr. Jozelle Miller, Clinical Psychologist, highlighted the critical role of mental health in empowering women both on and off the field. Dr. Nekiesha Lewis, Obstetrician and Gynecologist, addressed women’s health and care, while Dr. Najah Peters a specialist in Acute & Emergency Medicine, conducted an interactive session and stressed the need on breast health and overall well-being in sports. Ms. Yoland London, Chairperson for the women’s committee at SVGFF, offered personal insights from her experiences in football, adding a lived perspective to the discussions.

Bringing an international dimension, Ms. Rhema Lewis, Project Coordination Analyst for Build Back Equal at UN Women, emphasized the United Nations’ commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women through football. Her presentation reinforced the seminar’s central themes of advocacy, education, and leadership.

The seminar concluded with closing remarks from Mr. Otashie Spring, President of the SVGFF, who reaffirmed the federation’s dedication to ensuring women and girls are provided with equal opportunities to excel as players and leaders in football.