NATIONAL OZONE UNIT HOLDS STAKEHOLDERS’ CONSULTATION

On April 14 and 16, 2025, the National Ozone Unit, within the Department of Sustainable Development, Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, held two days of consultations with the Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning Services Sector: importers of refrigerants and equipment, and the Customs and Excise Department.

The consultation’s aim was to:

Facilitate dialogue among government and industry,

Support stakeholders in the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (RAC) sector in understanding and preparing for the phasedown of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) as mandated under the Kigali Amendment by raising awareness of Kigali obligations and timelines,

Develop actionable strategies for a smooth and sustainable transition away from HFCs,

Inform of updated policy regulations and national standards within the RAC sector, and

Promote the adoption of climate-friendly, low-GWP refrigerants and technologies.

The consultations ensured that all relevant actors are informed, aligned, and equipped to meet the Kigali Amendment obligations.

The Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer is a global agreement to protect the Earth’s ozone layer by phasing out the chemicals that deplete it. The landmark agreement was signed in 1987 and entered into force in 1989. The Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol mandates a global phase-down of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), potent greenhouse gases widely used in the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (RAC) sector.