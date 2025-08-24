PAHO, SVG partner to fortify SVG’s outbreak preparedness

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), has commenced a comprehensive Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) training initiative aimed at strengthening the country’s healthcare safety systems and laying the foundation for a national IPC programme.

The five training workshops started on August 12th and will conclude on September 5th. Training was developed for two main categories of medical staff:

Medical professionals (including doctors, dentists, nurses from primary and secondary care): focusing on clinical best practices, reducing healthcare-associated infections, and protecting both patients and healthcare workers.

Janitorial and Environmental Services Staff: focusing on proper cleaning, disinfection, and waste management protocols essential to maintaining a safe healthcare environment.

These trainings are being funded by the Pandemic Fund Project for the Eastern Caribbean Countries, in addition to funding provided to St. Vincent and the Grenadines by the Caribbean Development Bank.

PAHO is providing expert facilitators to lead the sessions, ensuring participants receive the latest evidence-based knowledge and practical skills in IPC. Training combined interactive lectures, demonstrations, and hands-on exercises to build competence and confidence in the application of IPC measures.

The trainer, Consultant Ms. Kathyrn Johnston, has conducted IPC assessments at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, the Modern Medical Diagnostic Centre and the Georgetown Hospital. Medical staff from the Northern and Southern Grenadines will be trained in their respective countries during the week of September 1st to 5th, 2025

The Ministry’s long-term IPC strategy will include:

Standardizing IPC protocols in all health facilities

Providing ongoing training and certification for healthcare and support staff

Establishing robust monitoring and compliance systems

Enhancing outbreak preparedness and response capacity

Dr. Donna Bascombe, Director of Health Security with the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, thanked PAHO for its partnership and technical expertise, and encouraged all participants to use this training to champion safe healthcare practices in their workplaces.

In addition to training, the PAHO team will also assess health facilities. During the assessment of health facilities, participants will be provided with an opportunity to observe the trainer using the assessment methodology which was taught to them during training. Male Medical Ward, Operating Theatre, Recovery Room ICU, and Paediatrics will be among the areas to be assessed.

PAHO/WHO Representative for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Countries (ECC), Dr. Amalia Del Riego, described the IPC training as “critical to minimizing the incidence of disease outbreaks and ensuring the safety of our population. It also strengthens the country’s ability to meet its International Health Regulations’ IPC capacity.”