Pansomby community faced with growing rate of soil degradation

The Pansomby community is faced with a growing rate of soil degradation, largely caused by soil erosion, resulted from inadequate soil conservation practices.

One of the major effects faced by the farmers is a reduction in crop yield. Despite the negative implications involved in erosion, the farmers continuously grow their desired crops every harvest.

On June 2, 2025, a practical demonstration on terrace construction was conducted using the Farmer Field School (FFS) approach. The activity took place on the farm of Tom and Nancy Joe, located in Pansomby.

This training initiative was organized in close collaboration with the Extension and Advisory Services of Region 2, District 5 and the Soil and Water Conservation and Engineering Unit within the Ministry of Agriculture.

This demonstration provided valuable, practical experience to the farmers, reinforcing conservation agriculture techniques that support sustainable land management, improve soil health and enhance crop productivity on sloped terrain.