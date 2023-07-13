St Vincent parliament to debate pension for Ex-MP

Several bills, among them one to effect pension for Stephanie Browne, a former opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) politician, will be tabled when St. Vincent legislators assemble in the temporary parliament in the town of Calliaqua on July 13.

Browne will be granted a compassionate pension because she did not serve the requisite nine years to become pensionable.

A similar measure will be submitted in the name of former Labour Party MP Offord Morris. Instead of a monthly pension of EC$1,500, the two former members will receive EC$2,000, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves announced at the interim parliament’s inauguration ceremony.

A bill to grant Vincentian citizenship to second-generation Vincentians born abroad will be forwarded to a Parliamentary select committee. Finance Administration Act and National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) Act amendment bills will be tabled. The NEMO Act will address several technical issues surrounding damage assessments.

The parliament will also debate two bills dealing with fixed-interest loans.

Gonsalves also stated that Vincentians could anticipate one or two changes in the government’s political makeup at the next sitting.

The opposition skipped the inauguration ceremony last Thursday.