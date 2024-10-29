New Law Allows Public Servants to Run for Office Without Resigning

SVG Govt makes amendment to Representation of the People Act

On Tuesday, the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines enacted legislation with bipartisan support, allowing teachers and certain categories of public servants to seek political office without the requirement to resign.

The amendment to the Representation of the People Act permitting certain categories of public servants to contest for office is a component of a broader legislative effort aimed at modernising St. Vincent’s economy and enhancing its competitiveness.

In June, Gonsalves stated,

“You’ve been asking for that. In fact, I think it’s a beneficial step. Some argue that it should have occurred sooner, but as the evangelicals once stated, everything unfolds in perfect timing, day by day. Sweet Jesus”.

