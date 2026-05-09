SVG Placed Under Official Drought Watch

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) has officially placed St. Vincent and the Grenadines under a “Drought Watch” as severe dry conditions continue to severely impact the nation’s water supplies.

In a news release issued on May 8, 2026, the CWSA confirmed that ongoing weather monitoring, alongside updated reports from the Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CARICOF), indicate that drought conditions are expected to persist across the country until at least the end of May 2026.

This official watch follows a previous advisory issued on January 14, 2026, which warned the public of an impending short-term drought and the potential need for water rationing. In response to these escalating dry conditions, the CWSA has already been implementing active water rationing schedules over the past several months for customers relying on the Mamoon and Montreal systems.

Currently, decreased rainfall in the upper watershed has caused a reduction in river flows, placing the Dalaway, Montreal, and Mamoon water sources under “significant stress”. This ecological strain has led to a noticeable shortfall in the local water supply.

Consequently, numerous domestic and commercial customers are currently experiencing intermittent disruptions to their daily water supply, a situation the CWSA states will continue until overall climate conditions improve. The primary areas affected by these ongoing disruptions include:

The Vermont Valley extending to Calliaqua.

Largo Height, Green Hill, and Lodge Village.

The Marriaqua Valley and its surrounding communities.

The CWSA is strongly encouraging residents in all affected areas to stay informed about daily rationing schedules by following the CWSA’s Facebook page and tuning into local radio stations for the latest updates. The Authority emphasized that it remains committed to providing safe, reliable, and affordable water services, and will continue to closely monitor the situation while keeping the St. Vincent public fully informed