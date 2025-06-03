Plantain production shines in SVG

Minister of Agriculture of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Hon. Saboto Caesar is expressing gratitude to the plantain farmers of SVG for their resilience.

“Almost a year ago, Hurricane Beryl had many wondering if the revival of the plantain sector was possible. The hard work and dedication of our farmers with the assistance of the support of the Government we are reaping a bumper crop of plantains”

“This is just the start. We are witnessing an exponential increase in plantain chip production and very soon we will be assisting the private sector to expand the list of products from plantains. Over the coming days we will be meeting with two exporters interested in taking plantains to Europe.”

“Agriculture is the backbone of our economy. The over 10,000 registered farmers and fishers in SVG continue to feed not only our homeland but our regional neighbours,” emphasized the Minister.

“We have taken this sector from 2011 where there was a total erosion of trade preferences, in a period when many were wondering if there was a future in agriculture with protected markets gone. Here we are today, standing tall in the market place, exporting every week and can boast of food security”, the Minister chided.

Several food buying depots will be operational in SVG before August 2025.

They will form the base for the Food Terminal Market platform in SVG. The Government has stepped in to purchase plantains to ease the significant supply in the market.

The Ministry of Agriculture is using this opportunity to advance the cause for import substitution by distributing plantains in many communities as a part of the “Operation Homegrown Campaign”.