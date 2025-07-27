The St Vincent government is offering plantain farmers $1.00 per pound as they ramp up the purchase of produce from farmers.

A release from the API said farmers who are interested in exporting plantains to Barbados should deliver their plantains to the Vincy Fresh Buying Department on Sunday July 27th by 2:00 PM.

Minister of Agriculture recently stated that the purchasing of plantains will continue at the Vincy Fresh Buying Depot and in the coming weeks, this is expected to increase.

“Over the last week, we were able to discuss with buyers in the region and within the coming days, we will be witnessing a very large export of plantains from St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” Minister Ceasar said.

The Minister also noted that rehabilitation work is being carried out on buying depots around the country including La Croix, Langley Park, Lauders and Belmont.

Ceasar also noted that within the next two weeks, approximately 10 thousand sacks of fertilizer will be distributed to farmers. This fertilizer was donated by the Kingdom of Morrocco.