St. Vincent PM appeals for urgent response on Haiti humanitarian plan

The Prime Minister of St. Vincent (SVG), Ralph Gonsalves, made an appeal for urgent attention and concrete action to operationalize the humanitarian response plan to support Haiti.

Gonsalves delivered this message virtually in his capacity as Pro Tempore President of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) at a special meeting convened by the United Nations Economic and Social Council in the Trusteeship Council Chamber at UN Headquarters in New York under the title — Saving lives, addressing the urgent food security needs of Haiti.

Food insecurity is of great concern in Haiti, where the situation is deteriorating on a daily basis. This year, 4.9 million people in Haiti, almost half of the population, are experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity.