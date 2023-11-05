St Vincent PM bestowed with Chieftaincy title OMOWALE of Ota

SVG PM Gonsalves bestowed Chieftaincy title OMOWALE of OTA

King of Ota in Ogun State Nigeria To Visit St Vincent

The King of Ota in Ogun State Nigeria, His Royal Majesty Oba Prof Adeyemi Abdulkabir has bestowed upon Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves the Chieftaincy title OMOWALE of OTA, meaning “Our son has come back home.”

This happened when the Prime Minister and his delegation met with the King and his chiefs at the Olota Palace, in Nigeria on Saturday November 4th.

The King and the Prime Minister expressed their pleasure in meeting each other in brief remarks, after which the King ordered blessings and prayers be said for Prime Minister Gonsalves, his family and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

When the prayers were finished, His Majesty announced that he plans to make a return visit to SVG in 2024 and that he had decided to name Prime Minister Gonsalves the Chieftaincy title of OMOWALE of OTA.

This title means that he is a beloved son of Ota in the Awori land of Ogun State Nigeria who has come back home.

In Yoruba (the local tribe) language, it means Prime Minister Gonsalves is a “son of the soil”.

The Prime Minister was gracious in his acceptance and expressed delight in King Abdulkabir’s intended visit to SVG.

They both then retired to the private meeting room at the Palace for brief talks, His Majesty also gave the Prime Minister a brief tour of the grounds and took photographs with him and his delegation commemorating the visit.

Source : API