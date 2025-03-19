St Vincent PM Cautions Against Escalation in Essequibo Dispute

“I have an obligation…. On Essequibo Border Tensions

The Argyle Declaration remains a binding treaty and as interlocutor, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said it is imperative for him to insist that the parties honour the treaty, in the interest of the entire region.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves returned to the state after engaging in talks with President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela as tensions rise with Guyana over the Essequibo region.

Speaking on NBC radio this morning, Dr. Gonsalves reaffirmed that one of the most salient points of the Argyle Declaration is the first article, which says that neither Guyana nor Venezuela will use any force, directly or indirectly or threat of force on any matter arising from the boundary question or any issue consequential thereto and that no act of aggression nor no threat of force shall be used.

“This is a delicate matter and… a very challenging one,” and if the Declaration is not honoured “the consequences are going to be horrendous and likely to set back progress for at least an entire generation, this part of the world will be put into turmoil,” Dr. Gonsalves cautioned.

Dr. Gonsalves also cautioned that if there is to be an escalation into open conflict, this could devastate both nations economically and socially, and destabilized the entire Latin America and Caribbean region, potentially leaving us with a humanitarian and refugee crisis.

He has advised both parties to resolve the matter, so it does not lead to any open conflict. The Argyle Declaration was signed at the Argyle International Airport (AIA) on Thursday, December 14th, 2023, between President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana Irfaan Ali, and President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro.