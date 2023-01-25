St. Vincent PM condoles with the families of two murdered Vincentians’

Joy Barnwell and Frankie Mitchell-Gooding

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves expressed his sympathies to the families of two murdered Vincentians.

Joy Barnwell, originally from Lowmans Windward but residing in Canada, was slain last week and her son Michael Rawlins has been accused with her murder.

On Saturday, January 21, Frankie Mitchell, Gooding of Bequia, was approached while entering a vehicle by an unknown assailant and shot and killed.

“I believe Frankie is a relative of the Honourable Leader of the Opposition, and I want to express my heartfelt condolences to him and the entire family.”

“Given the circumstances of the killing, I feel compelled to speak as the country’s leader.”

“I’d want to thank the police for their ongoing investigation into pursing who committed this crime. I’d also like to express my condolences to the Barnwell family for Joy’s untimely loss “I’m familiar with the Barnwell’s. It’s a tragic occurrence “Gonsalves stated.

Gonsalves was speaking at Argyle Airport on his way back from the 7th CELAC Summit in Argentina.