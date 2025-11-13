St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves is seriously contemplating legal action against Trinidad and Tobago government minister Anil Roberts, alleging serious breaches of privacy and politically motivated defamation.

Gonsalves has strongly condemned Roberts’ recent broadcast, which he claims not only damages his personal reputation but also violates the constitutional rights of his family members.

The PM specifically highlighted the unauthorized disclosure of private family information, including residential addresses, which he argues creates significant security risks.

“How can you transform a political disagreement into a complete invasion of personal privacy?” Gonsalves questioned during a broadcast on Wednesday.

Gonsalves emphasized that the actions go beyond typical political discourse, stating, “Dirty water cannot tarnish gold,” and suggesting the incident represents a dangerous precedent for inter-governmental conduct.

The dispute appears rooted in broader political disagreements, with Gonsalves suggesting the actions are designed to support opposition efforts in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He warned that such tactics could have broader implications for democratic norms in the Caribbean region.

“What kind of society are they seeking to build,” Gonsalves asked, “where a minister can disclose private information with no justification other than political malice?”

The potential lawsuit centers on several critical allegations: