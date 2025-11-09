PM alleges Shallow has ties to passport scheme

St Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has levelled serious allegations against CWI president and NDP’s North Leeward candidate Kishore Shallow, accusing him of involvement in a passport selling scheme.

Speaking at a Unity Labour Party (ULP) rally in Chateaubelair, Gonsalves directly challenged Shallow to “open the briefcase” and address allegations of questionable business dealings with a Barbadian company allegedly involved in passport sales.

“Kishore Shallow is an incorrigible liar,” Gonsalves declared, demanding that Shallow provide transparency about his alleged connections to a company attempting to sell Saint Kitts passports. The Prime Minister pointedly questioned Shallow’s relationship with “dreamers from India” and suggested there are significant unresolved questions about his business activities.

The confrontation stems from Shallow’s recent claims of possessing potentially damaging files on government ministers, which he suggested could dramatically impact the upcoming electoral contest.

Gonsalves responded by throwing down a direct challenge: “Tell us whether that company, you, and an ex NDP candidate tried to be an agent to sell Saint Kitts passport.”

Expanding his critique, Gonsalves also attacked Shallow’s leadership in cricket, describing him as “the worst president of Cricket West Indies” and “the worst president of any cricket organization anywhere in the world.”

The political heavyweight emphasized his willingness to be challenged legally, stating, “A man can’t sue you for speaking the truth. You might not like it, but he can’t sue you for speaking the truth.”

Gonsalves’s dramatic rhetoric culminated in a provocative challenge: “If you have a briefcase, open it. Because I have a trunk” – suggesting he possesses substantial evidence to support his claims.

The allegations have intensified the already heated political atmosphere, with both parties preparing for what promises to be a contentious electoral battle.