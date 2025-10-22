PM encourages students to embrace sports alongside studies

YOUNG PEOPLE URGED TO “SOAR WITH WINGS UNCLIPPED”

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has once again stressed that the government is committed to educating the nation’s youths to the highest levels.

Speaking at a handing over recently in Georgetown, Dr. Gonsalves urged the students to take full advantage of the opportunities for advancement.

“I want you to take your education seriously. Pay attention to your teachers and your parents and the elders in the community. Take advantage of the opportunities, and you’ll be fine. Don’t worry about anything at all,” Prime Minister Dr. Gonsalves told the gathering of students and teachers.

According to the Prime Minister, since 2001, Government has embarked on an Education Revolution which has been a central pillar in the ongoing quest to build a “modern, competitive, many-sided, post-colonial economy which is at once national, regional, and global”.

“The Education Revolution and its necessary and desirable accompaniments such as the Health, Wellness, Housing, Sports and Cultural Revolutions, Applied Science and Technology Innovations, and major developments in Physical Infrastructure (International Airport, Jet Airport, Modern Port, Bridges andRoads, etc.) have fuelled the growth of the economy (Gross Domestic Product in 2000: EC $800 million; 2024: EC $3.1 billion), increasing wealth and job- creation significantly. In Budget 2025, the allocation for Education, at all levels, is $251 million, the highest ever in SVG’s history,” Dr. Gonsalves explained.

The Prime Minister also urged students that while studying “your books, remember also to get involved in other things, like sports and culture and the like…I’m here always for you and for your parents and for the teachers.”