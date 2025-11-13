Trinidad Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has firmly backed Minister Anil Roberts’ controversial revelations about the Gonsalves family’s acquisition of three luxury apartments through the Housing Development Corporation (HDC).

The dispute centers on documents revealing that St. Vincent’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves’ wife Eloise and their children Storm and Soleil purchased three first-floor apartments at the upscale Victoria Keyes development, valued between $1.3 million and $1.96 million.

In a direct WhatsApp communication with Newsday publication, Persad-Bissessar made her position crystal clear: “He is free to pursue legal action.” She emphasized that the timing and circumstances of the apartment acquisition warrant serious scrutiny.

“Of particular concern is the rent-to-own arrangement entered into on April 30, 2025 – rushed through just two days after the General Election and before the newly elected government was sworn in,” the Prime Minister stated.

The most pointed critique came when Persad-Bissessar highlighted the stark contrast between the Gonsalves family’s multiple luxury apartment acquisitions and the housing needs of thousands of citizens still waiting for accommodation.

Roberts’ initial social media blog post, “Doubles and Coffee,” brought these allegations to public attention, questioning whether Gonsalves’ recent criticisms of Persad-Bissessar were influenced by his family’s real estate gains.

The Trinidad PM maintained a measured stance, stating, “Gonsalves opinions have never had any effect on my decision making. I also have no interest in the current elections in St. Vincent.”