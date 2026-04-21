PM Friday calls for public involvement on const. amendments

Prime Minister Godwin Friday has signalled a cautious and consultative approach to proposed constitutional changes, emphasising that such significant legal shifts require “broad public involvement” before they are finalised.

Speaking following his return from high-level IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington, the Prime Minister addressed several key pieces of legislation currently on the parliamentary order paper. Among the most anticipated are a constitutional amendment and an amendment to the Representation of the People Act (RPA).

A primary focus of the proposed RPA amendment is to provide clarity on the definition of a “foreign power state”. Prime Minister Friday acknowledged the intense public interest and media commentary surrounding these measures, noting that their inclusion on the order paper reflects their importance to the national discourse.

However, the Prime Minister was clear that these constitutional matters would not be rushed through the legislative process. “This is a matter, a constitutional matter, that’s not going to be dealt with today,” Friday stated, referring to the current parliamentary session. “That is a matter we will have broad public involvement in so that we can make a decision at the appropriate time”.

Friday expressed satisfaction with the high level of public engagement regarding the proposed changes. He underscored that the government’s goal is to ensure the final version of the amendments reflects the will of the people.

“Hopefully we have a fruitful discussion, and then when we make the final decisions as to what the amendments will be [and] how we proceed… that will have broad public appeal,” Friday said.

While the constitutional changes are slated for further consultation, the Prime Minister noted that other “urgent” items would move forward more quickly.