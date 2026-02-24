PM Friday leads SVG delegation to CARICOM summit in St. Kitts

Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday is leading the official delegation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), held in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, from February 24–27, 2026.

The Golden Jubilee meeting brings together the Heads of Government to deliberate on a sophisticated agenda aimed at navigating the complexities of the modern global landscape. St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ engagement is rooted in a framework designed to translate regional consensus into tangible national benefits, focusing on the following core priorities:

Strengthening Caribbean Integration: Prioritizing the legal and functional architecture of the Community to ensure a unified voice in multilateral forums and the seamless movement of people and capital.

Climate Resilience and SIDS Advocacy: Leveraging the nation’s perspective as a Small Island Developing State (SIDS) to demand robust international climate financing and the implementation of regional adaptation strategies to mitigate environmental volatility.

Food Security and the “25 by 2025” Initiative: Reinforcing St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ role in the regional agricultural sector by advancing the CARICOM mandate to reduce the regional food import bill by 25% by the year 2025.

Economic Cooperation: Expanding intra-regional trade frameworks and harmonizing investment policies to stimulate sustainable growth and diversify national revenue streams.

Regional Security: Enhancing collective security mechanisms and intelligence-sharing to safeguard the stability of the Caribbean maritime and terrestrial borders.

Sustainable Development: Formulating long-term policy alignments that balance industrial progress with the preservation of the Caribbean’s unique natural heritage.

Throughout the summit, Prime Minister Friday will maintain an active presence in high-level plenary sessions, where the Community’s legislative and strategic directions are forged.

In addition to formal proceedings, the Prime Minister is scheduled to conduct a series of bilateral engagements with regional counterparts. These discussions are aimed at fortifying diplomatic ties and exploring joint ventures that address shared challenges from energy security to digital transformation fulfilling a mandate of proactive regional solidarity.