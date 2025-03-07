CARICOM to seek dialogue with US over visa restrictions for officials

St Vincent PM Defends Cuban Medical Personnel Amid US Visa Restrictions

As the U.S. moves to implement visa restrictions on Caribbean government officials whose countries employ Cuban doctors and nurses, CARICOM foreign ministers have decided to collate all the relevant information and will treat the matter as a regional issue as they hope to meet sometime in the not-too-distant future at an appropriate level with the American government.

St Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Wednesday said that unlike Jamaica and Guyana, St Vincent does not have a significant number of Cuban medical personnel; however, they are paid the Cuban rate, and that does not mean they are exploited.

“It is said that the Cuban professionals who are here under the agreement with the Cuban government had to pay—I don’t know if it was 10% or 15% of their salary—to the Cuban government. They got a free education. Those who make money from education abroad should contribute to the fund for more education. We put our people on bond. The American federal government lends money, and people have to pay back the loans. When a professional comes here and does anything, they have to pay a withholding tax. Not only does the withholding tax apply here, but it also exists in America. I think there’s a misunderstanding as to what is happening.”

Gonsalves noted that maybe some people in Florida who are pushing a line don’t quite understand what is taking place, and when they get the information, they’ll see that they’re mistaken.

“There are 60 persons there on haemodialysis—60 ordinary Vincentians. They’re getting the haemodialysis free, but the point where I’m going is, if the Cubans are not there, we may not be able to run the service. Must I allow 60 persons to die? Well, people know me. If I give them dialysis for free, they will know what decision I will take. But the terrible thing about this is that a statement comes out from the State Department, from Marco Rubio, who is a person whom I respect, and then, in case he must be respected, he’s a high official of the US government—Secretary of State,” Gonsalves stated.