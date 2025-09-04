PM heads to AU-CARICOM meeting in Ethiopia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves departed Wednesday for a significant African Union-CARICOM summit in Ethiopia, marking another strategic step in strengthening intercontinental diplomatic relations.
In a move highlighting the summit’s importance, Gonsalves is accompanied by a diverse delegation including:
- Professor Dennie, a renowned historian and Africanist
- Two Rastafarian representatives, including the leader of Rose Hall drummers
- A local farmer from Greggs community
“We have been consistently strengthening links between Africa and CARICOM,” Gonsalves emphasized before his journey. “This isn’t my first visit to Ethiopia – I’ve been here multiple times during my tenure as Prime Minister.”
The Prime Minister’s trip includes:
- A stopover in London for investor meetings
- Scheduled consultation with SVG’s High Commissioner
- Planned visit to Shasha Mani
- Participation in the AU-CARICOM summit in Addis Ababa
Gonsalves is scheduled to return to St. Vincent on September 10th.