PM heads to AU-CARICOM meeting in Ethiopia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves departed Wednesday for a significant African Union-CARICOM summit in Ethiopia, marking another strategic step in strengthening intercontinental diplomatic relations.

In a move highlighting the summit’s importance, Gonsalves is accompanied by a diverse delegation including:

Professor Dennie, a renowned historian and Africanist

Two Rastafarian representatives, including the leader of Rose Hall drummers

A local farmer from Greggs community

“We have been consistently strengthening links between Africa and CARICOM,” Gonsalves emphasized before his journey. “This isn’t my first visit to Ethiopia – I’ve been here multiple times during my tenure as Prime Minister.”

The Prime Minister’s trip includes:

A stopover in London for investor meetings

Scheduled consultation with SVG’s High Commissioner

Planned visit to Shasha Mani

Participation in the AU-CARICOM summit in Addis Ababa

Gonsalves is scheduled to return to St. Vincent on September 10th.