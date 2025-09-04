Ad image

PM heads to AU-CARICOM meeting in Ethiopia

Ernesto Cooke
PM Gonsalves

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves departed Wednesday for a significant African Union-CARICOM summit in Ethiopia, marking another strategic step in strengthening intercontinental diplomatic relations.

In a move highlighting the summit’s importance, Gonsalves is accompanied by a diverse delegation including:


  • Professor Dennie, a renowned historian and Africanist
  • Two Rastafarian representatives, including the leader of Rose Hall drummers
  • A local farmer from Greggs community

“We have been consistently strengthening links between Africa and CARICOM,” Gonsalves emphasized before his journey. “This isn’t my first visit to Ethiopia – I’ve been here multiple times during my tenure as Prime Minister.”

The Prime Minister’s trip includes:

  • A stopover in London for investor meetings
  • Scheduled consultation with SVG’s High Commissioner
  • Planned visit to Shasha Mani
  • Participation in the AU-CARICOM summit in Addis Ababa

Gonsalves is scheduled to return to St. Vincent on September 10th.

ByErnesto Cooke
Ernesto is a senior journalist with the St. Vincent Times. Having worked in the media for 16 years, he focuses on local and international issues. He has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere eruptions of 2021.
