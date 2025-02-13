Govt urges public servants fired over vaccine to return to work

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is again inviting public servants involved in the vaccine case, who have not returned to their jobs, to do so.

Speaking on radio earlier today, Dr. Gonsalves says the majority of public servants who had not taken the vaccine have returned to work, with all their benefits intact, even while going ahead with legal action against the state. Of course, the overwhelming majority of the front-line workers complied with the vaccine requirement.

“Any public servant including teacher, nurse, doctor, police officer, who has not yet returned to work can still avail themselves of the opportunity to return to work. All you have to do is to indicate to the Chief Personnel Officer that you wish to return to work. You will be returned to work without any loss whatsoever of your pension rights. These would be added to what pension rights you have after you have returned to work” Dr. Gonsalves said.

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court of Appeal today, ruled in favour of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Government in the “COVID-19 Vaccine Case”.

The Prime Minister noted that today’s judgement handed down by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, in favour of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is an opportunity for dialogue and healing.

“I am asking that small group which didn’t come back, to please, come back. Let us be united and put this matter behind us…you can return to work and continue your case,” Dr. Gonsalves explained.

The Prime Minister insisted that the vaccine requirement was put in place to protect the lives of all Vincentians at a time of a serious Public Health Emergency.