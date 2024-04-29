Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves Receives Japanese ‘Order of the Rising Sun’

On April 29, the Government of Japan announced its decision to confer a Japanese National Decoration, “The Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun”, upon Dr. the Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, for his exceptional contribution to strengthening bilateral relations and promoting friendship between Japan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

“The Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun” is the premier decoration under the Order of the Rising Sun, and is one of the highest national decorations awarded to foreign nationals in recognition of their accomplished work in advancing relations between Japan and other countries. Established in 1875, the Order of the Rising Sun was Japan’s first national decoration awarded by the Government of Japan.

It features rays of sunlight radiating from the rising sun with an attachment that is fashioned in the shape of a paulownia flower and leaf.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is currently serving in his fifth consecutive term in office since 2001. During his tenure as Head of Government, Prime Minister Gonsalves has served as Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Chairmanship of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States on a number of occasions.

Prime Minister Gonsalves has previously visited Japan in 2004 and 2018, where he successfully engaged with his counterparts and deepened bilateral relations between Japan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.