St Vincent PM among leaders in Ottawa for Canada-CARICOM Summit

St Vincent PM joins Caribbean leaders in Ottawa for Canada-CARICOM Summit

St. Vincent’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves is among other Caribbean leaders gathered in Ottawa for the Canada-Caricom summit. Foreign Minister Keisal Peter’s is also attending the meeting.

The Canada-CARICOM summit, is where Caribbean leaders are meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss climate change and Haiti. Canada has been focused on Asia, Europe, and Latin America, but within the last three years, Ottawa has pushed to re-engage with CARICOM, which represents a region that is home to 16 million people.

What are the concerns of Caribbean leaders that they hope Canada will push on the international agenda?

Caribbean leaders are hoping that Canada will push their concerns, such as the profound threat they face from climate change, higher on the international agenda. They are also seeking Canada’s assistance to secure better financing terms from private lenders and multilateral development banks to help them adapt to climate change. Additionally, the worsening security, political, and humanitarian crisis in Haiti will feature in the discussions in Ottawa this week.

What is the current situation in Haiti and how will it be addressed in the discussions at the summit?

The worsening security, political, and humanitarian crisis in Haiti will feature in the discussions at the Canada-CARICOM summit in Ottawa this week. The UN Security Council has authorized a mission to Haiti led by Kenya to help restore law and order on the Caribbean island, but the mission was put on hold when a Kenyan court granted an interim injunction after it was argued the mission was unconstitutional because it did not have the support of Kenya’s Parliament.

Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, the current CARICOM chair, said work needs to continue on addressing the humanitarian crisis in Haiti. Skerrit said Haiti will need a “Marshall Plan,” citing the strategic economic plan developed by allies to help rebuild Europe after the Second World War. Skerrit said the United Nations, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and CARICOM need to come together for Haiti.