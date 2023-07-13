St Vincent PM says more young people will assume Leadership positions

MORE YOUNG PEOPLE WILL ASSUME LEADERSHIP POSITIONS: SVG PM GONSALVES

The appointment of Benarva Browne as Government Senator and Minister, according to Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, demonstrates the progress of Vincentian society and governance.

Browne was appointed as the Cabinet’s youngest member on Wednesday, July 12th.

Dr. Gonsalves noted during the Swearing in ceremony at Government House that the people are reaping the benefits of the education revolution, and that there has never been a time in this country when so many young people have entered leadership roles.

“There are even some younger who would be coming to the state administration in elevated positions, so that we have continuity, wisdom of the ages, and the refreshing ideas of the young people…. the children of the education revolution, who would provide leadership for this great country for many years,” Dr. Gonsalves promised.

Senator Bernava Browne currently has the portfolios of Urban Development, Energy, Seaport Administration, Grenadines Affairs, and Local Government, which were previously held by Senator Julian Francis, who just resigned.

Source : API