St Vincent PM on Crime ‘Be weary of Opposition party’s offering help’ 

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says one of the things regional leaders have to get rid of is the opportunism displayed by many opposition parties when dealing with this issue of crime in the region.

Gonsalves said around the region that opposition parties are saying, I want to work with you in dealing with crime, but he cautioned his counterparts not to fall for the bait.

“Opposition parties are saying, I want to work with you in dealing with crime. Don’t believe that. All the opposition parties are interested in is opposing, exposing, and deposing constitutionally; they don’t have anything to propose. I haven’t heard any of them propose anything”.

“They can fool other people, but they’re not fooling me. I’m too long in this game to be fooled by these kinds of considerations. We need a mature, realistic contribution”.

Gonsalves said politicians, opposition politicians, or would-be politicians, including some journalists who want to be politicians but don’t, are not brave enough to come into it and contribute to the problems.

“They spit to the wind, and they begin to talk all kinds of general things and say Is Philip at fault? Is Ralph at fault and all that sort of thing. Give us a chance, and we will do better, yet we contribute nothing”.