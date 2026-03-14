PM Pledges Cultural Revival & Unity at Heroes Day

In his address at the official wreath-laying ceremony for the Right Excellent Joseph Chatoyer, St Vincent Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday called for a profound reclaiming of indigenous heritage and announced major policy shifts aimed at integrating Garifuna culture into the national identity.

Speaking at the Dorsetshire Hill Obelisk, the Prime Minister honored the “indomitable spirit” of Chatoyer and the Garifuna warriors who died defending the land against British colonial forces.

Friday challenged the traditional historical narrative, noting that for centuries, the story was told by the “victors” who labeled indigenous resistance as a “problem” rather than a fight for sovereignty. He asserted that since independence, the nation has rightfully placed Chatoyer as a hero defending the dignity of a free people.

A centerpiece of the Friday’s address was the commitment to reviving the Garifuna language within St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He announced that his government will move beyond individual initiatives to make the language a central part of the national education system. “If we are to achieve the desirable goal of making it a central part of our culture and national identity, we must teach it in our schools as an essential subject,” he declared, noting its status as a UNESCO-recognized cultural heritage.

Addressing the long-standing issue of Balliceaux island where thousands of Garifuna were detained before exile, Friday committed to its legal acquisition and development as a sacred shrine. He envisioned the site as a “prominent beacon for the cause of reparations for native genocide” and a monument of global significance against oppression and cultural genocide. He tasked Minister Shevern John, to lead consultations with stakeholders, including the Garifuna diaspora and the National Trust, to determine the final design of this sacred space.

Beyond cultural preservation, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to end the marginalization of the north, where many indigenous communities reside and outlined a manifesto commitment for infrastructure investment, including roads, healthcare, and agriculture, stating that true “dignity comes from also being able to feed your family”.

Friday also used the platform to issue a stern call to the nation’s youth, urging them to reject “the dazzle of a criminal lifestyle” and gang activity, which he described as “nasty, brutish, and short”. He called on all citizens from teachers and public servants to farmers and business people to emulate the spirit of Chatoyer by providing their best service and engaging in volunteer work to build a stronger community spirit.

The Prime Minister warmly welcomed the over 150 Garifuna descendants who traveled from Belize, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and the United States to attend the ceremony.

He described their return to “Yurumei” (St. Vincent) as an act of spiritual healing and expressed his hope for even larger numbers in the coming years. “Our identity as a nation is incomplete without the Garifuna language and culture being an explicit part of it,” Friday concluded, calling for unity between those on the island and the diaspora.