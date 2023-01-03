St Vincent Prime Minister awarded Guyana’s Order of Roraima 

‘Caribbean man’ Gonsalves gets Guyana’s Order of Roraima

Ralph Gonsalves, prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, received Guyana’s Order of Roraima on Tuesday. The Order of Roraima is Guyana’s second highest National Award.

President Irfaan Ali of Guyana presented the award to the Vincentian PM at the State House in Georgetown.

President Ali said the award was in recognition of Gonsalves’ tireless commitment to regionalism and regional integration.

Gonsalves was honoured for preserving democracy and the rule of law in Guyana.

Gonsalves has provided “steadfast leadership” and “wise counsel” as an elder statesman in the Caribbean, according to President Ali.

The award recognises outstanding service to Guyana. Citizens of foreign nations who are deemed eligible may also be honoured.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is currently on a four-day official visit to Guyana.