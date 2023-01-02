St Vincent PM, Ralph Gonsalves, in Guyana for four-day Official Visit

PM Gonsalves In Guyana

Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has arrived in Guyana for a four-day official visit.

Dr Gonsalves and His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali returned on the same flight from Brazil, Monday afternoon at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.

The two leaders were present in the South American nation of Brazil for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s inauguration on Sunday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves will meet with President Ali and a number of government ministers to discuss a number of potential areas of cooperation.