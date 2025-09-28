PM tells U.N a ‘rising power seeks to pollute SVG elections’

In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves accused a rising global power, along with European non-state actors, of attempting to “pollute” and interfere in the upcoming elections scheduled for later this year.

Gonsalves’s speech, painted a stark picture of a small island nation facing a new form of external threat, echoing historical struggles against colonialism and imperialism.

This historical context is crucial. St. Vincent and the Grenadines, like many Caribbean nations, has navigated a complex path towards independence and self-determination.

This history makes any perceived threat to its sovereignty particularly sensitive. What’s interesting is that Gonsalves framed this alleged interference not just as a political issue, but as a direct assault on the nation’s hard-won autonomy.

The core of Gonsalves’s accusation centered on what he described as “nefarious activities of the agents of a rising, or risen, hegemon from another hemisphere, and from some greedy, unprincipled non-state operators in Europe, acting in concert, seeking to pollute, and interfere in, our democracy, our free and fair elections.”

While Gonsalves stopped short of naming the specific nation, his reference to a “rising or risen hegemon from the east which pretends to be the friend of disadvantaged countries” strongly suggests China.

China has been increasing its economic and diplomatic presence in the Caribbean, offering loans and investment. However, these relationships have also raised concerns about debt sustainability and potential political influence.

Gonsalves issued a stern warning to the unnamed power: “Their conduct is unacceptable and hugely injurious to our people. The rising or risen hegemon from the east which pretends to be the friend of disadvantaged countries is demonstrating to me that it possesses no moral or other superiority to old-fashioned imperialism; if it continues to permit its agents to interfere or meddle in our elections, it would suffer serious reputational damage in our Caribbean, in our Latin America, as a rogue no better than any of its ancient tribes.”

The potential impact of this alleged interference is significant. Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of any democracy, and any attempt to undermine them could have far-reaching consequences for the stability and legitimacy of the Vincentian government.

“Amidst all that has befallen us from the contradictions and challenges of the global political economy and climate change, we now have to face this dastardly, and determined conspiracy, against our competitive democracy,” Gonsalves lamented.

Gonsalves concluded his address by stating, “It is my duty to so inform this United Nations General Assembly.”